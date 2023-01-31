New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,149 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $173,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.85. 262,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.85 and its 200 day moving average is $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,721 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.06.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

