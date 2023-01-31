New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,399,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 95,846 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $199,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.4% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $1,228,000. Finally, Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 40,576 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

NIKE Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $126.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $196.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

