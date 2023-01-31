New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,874,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95,099 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Home Depot worth $517,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.3% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% in the second quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,380. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $374.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

