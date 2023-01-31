New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $219.75 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,969 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Amgen worth $219,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.44. The company had a trading volume of 634,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.35 and its 200-day moving average is $257.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

