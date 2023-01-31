New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,840 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Danaher worth $338,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.92. 540,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.16. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also

