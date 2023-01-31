New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 316,826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Netflix worth $180,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.51. 2,445,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,159,209. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $458.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.36.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

