New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,007 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of BlackRock worth $153,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.2 %

BLK stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $749.67. 98,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,358. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $831.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $724.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $676.12. The stock has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

