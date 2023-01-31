New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 124,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,787,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Philip Morris International worth $231,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,398,000 after acquiring an additional 476,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,298,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,829,000 after purchasing an additional 228,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,689,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

PM stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $103.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,271. The firm has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

