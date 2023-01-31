New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,141 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,141 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Intuit worth $189,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,039,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.02. The company had a trading volume of 263,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,553. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $579.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.21.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.