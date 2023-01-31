New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 32,635 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,635 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of General Dynamics worth $163,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 134.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.18. 216,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,181. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.