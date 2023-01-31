New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 34,284 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 822,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,284 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $417,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $562.18. The stock had a trading volume of 497,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,475 shares of company stock worth $10,973,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.