New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 81,187 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,739,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,187 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $269,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.0 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,292. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The company has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Stories

