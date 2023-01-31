NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,206 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $3,737,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,661 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.8125 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

