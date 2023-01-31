Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nintendo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.
Nintendo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.50.
Nintendo Company Profile
Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.
