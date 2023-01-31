Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nintendo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nintendo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 6.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nintendo in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Nintendo in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.