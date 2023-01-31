Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires 773 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after buying an additional 185,773 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,316,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,682,000 after acquiring an additional 289,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,127,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,646,000 after acquiring an additional 92,949 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.96. 438,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,619. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $240.71.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

