Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. 3,986,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,259,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Articles

