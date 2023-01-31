Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,731 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 3.4% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.87. The stock had a trading volume of 591,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,922. The company has a market cap of $234.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

