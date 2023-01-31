Northcape Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 203.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after acquiring an additional 444,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,808,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $25,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $89.62. The stock had a trading volume of 619,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,407. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

