Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.13. The company had a trading volume of 421,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,790. The stock has a market cap of $325.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.09 and a 200-day moving average of $338.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

