Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $89.89. 1,032,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average is $87.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

