Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.48.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,679. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.