Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $476,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International
Mondelez International Stock Performance
Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
Mondelez International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.
Mondelez International Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.
