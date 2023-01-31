Northcape Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after buying an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after buying an additional 758,883 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after acquiring an additional 645,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $40,263,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

DUK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.62. 374,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.68. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.