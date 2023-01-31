Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,495 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,996,000 after purchasing an additional 913,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,102,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 880,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,866,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,969,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.76. 1,715,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,405,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

