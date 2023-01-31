Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $50,266,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.12. The company had a trading volume of 198,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,139. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

