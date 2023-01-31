Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 713 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.01. The company had a trading volume of 146,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,627. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

