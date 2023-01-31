Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Cowen currently has $478.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $500.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $439.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

