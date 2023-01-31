Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $478.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $508.13.

NOC opened at $439.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

