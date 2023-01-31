Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $540.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $508.13.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $439.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

