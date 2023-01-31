Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Up 18.7% in January

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,800 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 403,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,015,000 after acquiring an additional 99,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 88,347 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE NWN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.09. 128,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,283. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.88 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 74.62%.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.