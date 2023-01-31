Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 16.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novartis Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NVS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.39. The company had a trading volume of 208,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,854. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
