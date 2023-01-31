Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 16.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.39. The company had a trading volume of 208,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,854. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Novartis

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.