Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,006,000 after buying an additional 413,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,689,000 after acquiring an additional 119,781 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,316,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,382,000 after buying an additional 54,370 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.54. 419,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $311.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

