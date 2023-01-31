NuCypher (NU) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

NuCypher (NU) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $117.82 million and approximately $28.93 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00397947 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,424.44 or 0.27932977 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00590231 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.