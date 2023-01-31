Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE JPS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.54. 671,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,819. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $9.47.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
