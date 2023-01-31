Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JPS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.54. 671,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,819. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

