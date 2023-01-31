NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.34. 4,950,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,028,902. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.76. The company has a market cap of $481.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

