NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
NWF Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NWFFF opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. NWF Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.
NWF Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NWF Group (NWFFF)
- Is It Worth Toying Around With Hasbro’s Drop?
- These AI, Cloud Stocks are Down Significantly, Not For Long
- Trading Volume on Fisker Is Electric! Uptrend On?
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.