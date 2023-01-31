NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NWFFF opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. NWF Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

