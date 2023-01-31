NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NWF Group Price Performance

NWF stock opened at GBX 230.90 ($2.85) on Tuesday. NWF Group has a 12-month low of GBX 185 ($2.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 248.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 247.17. The firm has a market cap of £114.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,358.24.

Get NWF Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.