NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82-$3.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion.

Shares of NXPI traded down $2.06 on Monday, reaching $179.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,760,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $211.83.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $215,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.6% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $335,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

