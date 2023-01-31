OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.50

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

