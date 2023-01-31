Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,860,000 after acquiring an additional 218,863 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 743,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,779,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 289,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,861,000 after purchasing an additional 46,747 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $145.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $257.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.11. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.05 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

