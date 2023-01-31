Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

