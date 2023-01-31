Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE UPS opened at $176.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.92. The company has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

