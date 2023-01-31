OKB (OKB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.16 Million

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, OKB has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $9.28 billion and $24.16 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can now be purchased for $37.64 or 0.00162711 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OKB

OKB launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

