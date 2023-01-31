OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after acquiring an additional 917,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 580,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

