OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,767 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.11% of CarMax worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,017,000 after buying an additional 455,386 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after buying an additional 291,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter.

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KMX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

