OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.78.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $505.09. The stock had a trading volume of 351,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,229. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $484.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $224.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

