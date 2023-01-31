OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,727 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after acquiring an additional 485,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Intel by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. 10,696,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,944,754. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

