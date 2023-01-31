OmniaVerse Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $362,868.89 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00400495 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000123 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,432.86 or 0.28111800 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00590435 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000157 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.