Ontology (ONT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $181.15 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $181.15 million and $19.43 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.30 or 0.06869039 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00085637 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00028550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00057608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010091 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00025021 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

