Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 1.8 %

Oracle stock opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $90.49.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

